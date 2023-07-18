For the past 10 years, we have experienced a historic increase in home values. We have seen a buyer’s market shift to a seller’s market as values spiked at over 60 percent. This increase in value drove the renovation business to an equal historic high. Many homeowners and potential homeowners looked at renovation services for several reasons. Some homes were renovated to increase the value before listing the home for sale. Others just wanted an update on an existing home or a newly purchased home.
Regardless of the reason, there are many things to consider before deciding to renovate.
If you are thinking about renovating your home, here are a few tips to help with your transformation.
First, you need to develop a plan.
Questions you may want to answer include:
What is my budget?
What style do I want to use?
Do I want to tackle the renovations myself, or should I hire a professional? This may be the most important aspect of the project.
When developing a plan, take measurements, and draw the layout of what you have in mind. This can be a simple sketch. It is always easier to understand when you have a visual of your idea. Even if you hire a professional, this drawing will help them understand your plan.
Now that you have a plan, you will need to form a budget. Having a budget amount is critical in any renovation. Once you know the budget, it is time to find the materials. This was once a day-long process of visiting several stores. Now, it can be done by utilizing an array of apps or internet searches. Most materials can be located and priced in minutes.
While it may seem like all materials function the same with some just having a higher cost than others, this is simply not the case. Let’s compare a tile that costs 59 cents per square foot and a $6-per-square-foot tile. Not only are these far apart in price point, but there is also a significant difference in quality. Always remember: as a general rule of thumb, the cheaper the cost, the lower the quality. The lower-cost product will also require a higher skill level to install properly. In the end, cheaper may be more expensive and cause the project to exceed budget and schedule.
Starting to sound complicated, isn’t it? While it can become cumbersome, doing it yourself can also be rewarding.
However, if self-reward isn’t your game, there are professionals for the job.
It can be just as challenging to find the right professional for you. You may meet with several companies before a decision can be made. It is important for you to take your time and check the references of the professionals you meet. Remember, some aspects of renovations may require permits. Those tasks will need a licensed contractor. For a list of items that require a contractor and/or permits, you can check with the local building department or look through the list of activities requiring a license at the Florida Department of Professional Business Regulation. You can also check the license status of potential contractors you are considering.
While there are regulations in place to protect homeowners, it is still up to you to hire the right professional. After working in this industry for more than a decade, I will tell you, the person holding a required license may or may not be proficient. This is the reason to do the homework and check those references.
You can save a great deal of money by renovating a home versus selling and buying a new home. It is also a great way to create the home of your dreams. Whatever the reason you chose to take on renovations, it is important to make sure the return on the investment meets your expectations as much as the finished project meets your level of happiness.
Look for future articles on the subjects of renovations, construction, and real estate investing.
