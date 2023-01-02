Irene Carter Payne stepped into eternity Saturday afternoon, Dec. 24, 2022, to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ and redeemed family. During her peaceful passing at home, her family was with her and witnessed the end of her journey here on this earth. As a lifelong resident of Medart, Florida, she departed this life a half of a mile from where she entered it on July 16, 1941. The fourth of five children to the late Herbert and Stella Mae Young Carter, she was devoted to Christ and her family. She loved her family sacrificially and was committed to them wholeheartedly. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a devoted teacher at Shadeville Elementary for over 30 years and taught third, fourth and fifth grades and spent many years teaching reading. Mrs. Payne was loved by her students and all who knew her. She exemplified the love of Christ in all she did, and she was a faithful Christian servant. One of her favorite Bible verses was Nahum 1:7 “The Lord is good, a strong hold in the day of trouble; and He knoweth them that trust in Him.”
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, William “Bill” Payne, her daughter Susan (Chuck) Turner, her oldest son, Mark (Ann) and her baby, Paul (Patrea). She is also survived by her grandchildren (listed oldest to youngest) Annabeth, Landon, Ansley, Adeline, Ayden Grace, Mary Abigail, Paul, Jr., William, and Stone; her sister, Cassie (Paul) Etheridge plus many nephews and nieces. She was greatly loved by her family. She was preceded in death by her father, Herbert Carter; mother, Stella Mae Young Carter, her brothers Kenneth and R.H. and her sister Fay Wood.
Her visitation and service will be held in her lifelong church of Friendship Primitive Baptist Church. She was raised in this church, married there, raised her children there, and her funeral services will be held there.
Visitation was Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. Service was Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. with internment at Friendship Memorial Garden. Friendship Primitive Baptist Church; 165 Friendship Church Road; Crawfordville, Florida.
Skip & Trey Young along with Paula and Kimberly are assisting the Payne family during this time. Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
