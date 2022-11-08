You know how lawyers are. Part of the mystery of the law is the vocabulary we use. Often, legal terms have particular meanings you won’t find in Webster’s Dictionary. Through training and experience, including lots of reading, members of the bar often talk and write in code. In my last column, I explained “direct civil contempt.” Today, let’s cover its fraternal twin, “indirect civil contempt.”
Let’s compare the two: Direct criminal contempt occurs in front of the judge and disrupts court proceedings. Indirect civil contempt occurs away from the Court but causes unnecessary delays and expenses.
Indirect civil contempt proceedings must provide the targeted party with due process of law, which requires notice, time to prepare, and an opportunity to be heard.
To prove indirect civil contempt, the complaining party must prove two things by the greater weight of the evidence. First, the other party willfully disobeyed the Court’s order. Second, he has the present ability to comply with that order. Let’s consider three examples.
First Example
Suppose, in a juvenile case, the court orders the child to attend school. Also, the Court orders the child’s parent to make himself and the child available for evaluation by a court-appointed psychologist. Assume neither one complies and the state moves to enforce the Court’s orders.
Second Example
Assume the county court entered a final judgment for Joanna against Betty for $4,215. Joanna wants to know if Betty has the means to pay her. So, she serves discovery on Betty asking about her financial means. In response, Betty ignores her legal obligation to provide the information. Her silence is deafening!
Third Example
The Court ordered Bob to pay child support to his child’s mother. Instead, Bob goes on a deluxe vacation to Las Vegas and makes no payment.
Application
Assume that the sheriff serves the offending parties with notice to attend a “show cause” hearing for each of our three examples. The goal of a “show cause” hearing for indirect civil contempt is to gain compliance. Punishment is the last resort if nothing else works.
In the juvenile case, the judge wants the child to attend school and get a good education. Dad needs to make sure he and his son follow through with the court-ordered evaluation.
Betty needs to answer Joanna’s questions in the collection case by providing the information. If Betty can’t afford to pay anything toward the judgment, that’s fine--she has complied.
If Bob could have paid child support but did not, he may spend time in the Leon County Jail. Think of Bob’s “show cause” hearing as his “attitude adjustment” time with the judge.
Understand that judges do not want to put people in jail. Instead, a “show cause” hearing aims to persuade someone to obey a court order. Judges do everything within reason to obtain compliance and avoid punishing people.
Still, stubborn people earn jail time. Even then, it’s not too late, and their “get out of jail free” card is compliance.
The Honorable J. Layne Smith is a Circuit Judge, bestselling author, and public speaker. Send your questions to askjudgesmith @gmail.com.
