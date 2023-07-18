Teresa “Trixie” Keirn Blankenship, 63 of Crawfordville passed away Monday, June 26, 2023 at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. She was the daughter of the late Donald and Joyce (Reeser) Keirn, Sr., born December 12, 1959 in Ft. Lauderdale. Trixie worked for over thirty-five years for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
She is survived by her daugh- ters: Sherill (Thomas) Dudley and Samantha (Tony) Blanken- ship; granddaughters: Sheyenne Blankenship and Sage Dudley all of Crawfordville; her younger brother: Paul (Lori) Kerin of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; her fur baby: Gibbs; many nieces, nephews, as well as many extended biker brothers and sisters.
Trixie had a huge heart of gold and was willing to help others in any way possible. She was a loving and loyal sister to many, but more than anything she was an amazing, dedicated mother and grandmother, not only to her blood family but to many others over the years. Trixie will be dearly missed by all those who love her and whose life she touched.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future.
Hawke M.T. Forbes and H.M. “Hank” Forbes, Jr. of Forbes Funeral Home are honored to assist the family with the arrangements. 409 West Macclenny Avenue, Macclenny, Florida 32063 “With Your Family In Mind”. (904) 259-4600. Please leave your condolences for the family in the online guestbook at www.forbesfuneralhome.net.
