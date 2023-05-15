Kerri Brown
Nursing Supervisor
Tallahassee Memorial Hospital
RN
Q: How long was Kerri a nurse?
A: Nine years
Q: Where did Kerri earn her degree?
A: She received her RN from Tallahassee Community College in 2012 and her Bachelors degreen from University of West Florida in 2017.
Q: Did Kerri always know she wanted to go into the medical field?
A: Ever since she was a little girl, she wanted to be a nurse like her grandmother.
Q: Why did she choose to go into the field of nursing?
A: She loved to help people and knew in her heart she was called to care for others.
Q: What was the biggest challenge she faced in her position as a nurse?
A: Just like most nurses, COVID-19 was the most trying time of her career.
Q: What kept her focused and determined during difficult times?
A: Her love for the job!
Q: How does it feel for Kerri to be honored in her community?
A: As her family, we feel forever grateful for this opportunity to honor her for doing the job that she absolutely loved.
Q: Did Kerri have any other nurses in her family?
A: Her grandmother and aunt were both nurses and she looked up to them both.
These interview answers were provided by Kerri’s daughter, Megan Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.