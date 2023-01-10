Public Works Department temporarily closing
The Public Works Department, located at 340 Trice Lane, Crawfordville, will be temporarily closed Friday, Jan. 13, to install an emergency generator. Office Manager Amanda Henize will be available by email during this time at ahenize@mywakulla.com. Please note that no in-person payments can be made Friday, Jan. 13.
As a reminder, all Wakulla County offices will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2023, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
We apologize for any inconvenience this temporary office closure may cause. Regular office hours will resume at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Welcome center temporarily closed
The Wakulla Welcome Center, located at 1505 Coastal Highway, Panacea, will be closed for up to three weeks due to bike trail construction along Coastal Highway (U.S. 98).
We apologize for any inconvenience this temporary closure may cause. Visitor information is available online at VisitWakulla.com.
Recreation Advisory Committee to meet
The Wakulla County Recreation Advisory Committee will have a Public Meeting at 4 p.m. Jan. 23, at the Wakulla County Community Center (Sopchoppy Room), 318 Shadeville Road, Crawfordville.
This meeting is to provide feedback to the Wakulla County Commission, county staff, and the recreation director about topics relating to the recreational programs of the Wakulla County Recreation Department.
