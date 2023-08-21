Notice of Public Meeting/Workshop
The Wakulla County Historic Preservation Committee is holding a Public Meeting to review and make recommendations to the BOCC on matters related to the designation, regulation, and administration of historical, cultural, and architectural resources in the County based on the criteria set forth in Ordinance #13-04. The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, in the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners Administration Conference Room, 3093 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville. (850) 926-3695.
The Wakulla County BOCC will conduct a Workshop at 4 p.m. on Sept. 5, at the Commission Chambers, 29 Arran Road, Crawfordville, regarding the FY 2023/2024 Budget Development.
Notice of Public Hearing
The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing for Consideration of a Purchase and Sale Agreement: Acquisition of Properties along Rehwinkel Road and Short Vine Street for Stormwater Drainage. Hearing will be at 5 p.m. on Sept. 18, in the Commission Chambers, 29 Arran Rd, Crawfordville, 32327.
Persons with a disability needing a special accommodation should contact the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners Administration Office at least two (2) days prior to the meeting at (850) 926-0919; Hearing & Voice Impaired at 1-800-955-8771; or by email at ADARequest@mywakulla.com.
