FHP Trooper seriously injured in crash
At 8:22 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, a Florida Highway Patrol marked Charger was traveling northbound on U.S. 319 south of Whitlock Way. A 19-year-old Sopchoppy man was traveling northbound on U.S.319, directly behind the patrol vehicle. The trooper conducted a U-turn in front of the, causing the front of the SUV to collide with the left side of the patrol vehicle.
The patrol vehicle came to final rest in the northbound lane of U.S. 319 facing west. The SUV came to final rest in the southbound lane facing north.
U.S. 319 was shut down with a detour in place for 4 hours due to the collision and scene investigation. The trooper was seriously injured in the crash. She was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries.
FHP was assisted on-scene by Wakulla County Fire Rescue/EMS, Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, and Ferrovial Services.
SUV hits FHP vehicle, no injuries reported
A 26-year-old Crawfordville woman was driving an SUV northbound at 6:27 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, on U.S. 319 (Crawfordville Highway) directly behind a marked Florida Highway Patrol Charger just south of State Road 267. The patrol vehicle slowed for other northbound traffic slowing for the traffic light.
According to an FHP report, the driver of the SUV was distracted when she reached down to pick up something she dropped and didn’t see the patrol vehicle slowing. The SUV failed to slow down, colliding into the right rear of the patrol vehicle. No one was injured.
FHP was assisted on-scene by Wakulla County Fire Rescue/EMS, Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office.
Wakulla County Historic Preservation Committee announces meeting
The Wakulla County Historic Preservation Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, February 27, in the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners Administration Conference Room, 3093 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville.
The purpose of the meeting is to review and make recommendations to the Wakulla County Commission on matters related to the designation, regulation, and administration of historical, cultural, and architectural resources in the county. For information, call 850-926-0919.
Wakulla County Charter Review Commission meets March 7
The Wakulla County Charter Review Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the Wakulla County Community Center (Wakulla Room), 322 Shadeville Highway.
The County Charter spells out the powers, duties, and structures of government. The County Charter and other informational documents can be obtained on the County website.
The Charter Review Commission is tasked with reviewing the County Charter and providing the BOCC with recommendations for amendment, revision or repeal, or no amendment, revision or repeal.
These meetings are open to the public. If you are not able to attend the meeting, you can email comments to CharterReview Commission@mywakulla.com. For information, call 850-926-0919.
