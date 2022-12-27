Wakulla News office announces New Year’s hours
The Wakulla News office will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. The office will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Wakulla County announces Legislative Delegation Hearing
The Wakulla County Legislative Delegation will have a public hearing at 4 p.m. in the Wakulla County Commission Chambers, 29 Arran Road, Crawfordville.
State Rep. Jason Shoaf, chair of the Wakulla County Legislative Delegation, announced the hearing.
The county’s legislative delegation has a public hearing each year to give local officials, members of the public and other interested parties the opportunity to present legislative proposals or express opinions on state issues. Wakulla County’s legislative also includes newly elected state Sen. Cory Simon. The regular session of the Florida Legislature will convene Tuesday, March 7, in Tallahassee. For information, contact Shoaf’s office at 850-295-5680, or email leann.bunton@myfloridahouse.gov.
Recreational harvest of gag grouper, gray triggerfish closes Sunday, Jan. 1
Recreational harvest of gag grouper and gray triggerfish closes in Gulf state waters on Jan. 1, 2023. Recreational harvest of gag grouper for all Gulf state waters, excluding Monroe County, will open on Sept. 1, 2023. This modification of the Gulf gag grouper recreational season was approved by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) at its July 2022 meeting in order to reduce overfishing and improve gag grouper abundance. Recreational harvest of gray triggerfish in Gulf state waters will open on March 1, 2023.
For information on recreational grouper regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations,” “Reef Fish” and then “Grouper.” For information on recreational gray triggerfish regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations,” “Reef Fish” and then “Triggerfish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.