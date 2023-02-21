Senior Citizens Council to host fundraiser with celebrity waiters
The Wakulla County Senior Citizens Council will host a Fundraiser Dinner on Wednesday, March 1, at the Seineyard at Wildwood. Relax and enjoy dinner and drinks served by Wakulla’s local dignitaries. Social hour begins at 5 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 each. Contact Sue Anderson at 850-567-5408, or andersons1001@yahoo.com for more information.
Local Mitigation Strategy Working Group meets Thursday
The Wakulla County Local Mitigation Strategy Working Group will have a Public Meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Wakulla County Community Center (Crawfordville Room), 318 Shadeville Road, Crawfordville.
The purpose of this meeting is to discuss updates to the Local Mitigation Strategy, which is a comprehensive, coordinated planning document utilized to decrease the County’s vulnerabilities to natural and man-made hazards. For information, call 850-926-3695.
Wakulla County Charter Review Commission meets March 7
The Wakulla County Charter Review Commission will have a Public Meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the Wakulla County Community Center (Crawfordville Room), 318 Shadeville Highway, Crawfordville.
The County Charter spells out the powers, duties, and structures of government. The County Charter and other informational documents can be obtained on the County website.
The Charter Review Commission is tasked with reviewing the County Charter and providing the BOCC with recommendations for amendment, revision or repeal, or no amendment, revision or repeal.
These meetings are open to the public and citizen participation is encouraged.
If you are not able to attend the meeting, you can email comments to Charter ReviewCommission@my wakulla.com.
For more information, call 850-926-0919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.