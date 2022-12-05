Wakulla County Charter Review Commission to meet Dec. 13
The Wakulla County Charter Review Commission will have a Public Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Wakulla County Community Center (Wakulla Room), 322 Shadeville Highway.
The purpose of this meeting is to review the County Charter and provide recommendations to the BOCC in accordance with Resolution #2022-65. For information, call 850-926-0919.
Wakulla County Audit Committee to meet Dec. 14
The Wakulla County Audit Committee will have a Public Meeting at 10 a.m. Dec. 14, in the Board of County Commissioners Administration Conference Room, 3093 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville.
The purpose of the meeting is to conduct general business of the Committee in accordance with Section 218.391, Florida Statutes. For information, call 850 926-0919.
Tourist Development Council special meeting is Dec. 15
The Wakulla County Tourist Development Council will host a Special Public Meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Wakulla County Community Center in the Crawfordville Room at 318 Shadeville Road, Crawfordville. This meeting is for the purpose of planning marketing activities. For information, call 850-926-0919.
Road work continues in area
Motorists will encounter a traffic shift from Walker Street to Bottoms Road beginning Monday, Dec. 5, and continue until Feb. 5.
All planned construction activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area, to watch for construction equipment entering and leaving the roadway, and to use caution when driving through the work zone. Speeding fines double when workers are present.
For more information visit the Florida Department of Transportation District Three on the web at www.nwflroads.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.