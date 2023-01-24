New date set for veterans town hall meeting: Feb. 28
The Veterans Town Hall Meeting originally scheduled for Friday, Jan. 27, has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 28. The meeting will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Wakulla County Community Center in the Crawfordville Room.
The purpose of the meeting is to improve communication with and hear directly from veterans. Additionally,Veterans Service Officer Winston Murphy will provide updates and answer questions on VA Services.
For information, contact Winston Murphy at 850- 926-0919, ext. 751.
Legislative Delegation Hearing set for Monday, Jan. 30
The Wakulla County Legislative Delegation will have a public hearing at 4 p.m. Jan. 30, in the Wakulla County Commission Chambers, 29 Arran Road, Crawfordville.
State Rep. Jason Shoaf, chair of the Wakulla County Legislative Delegation, announced the hearing.
The county’s legislative delegation has a public hearing each year to give local officials, members of the public and other interested parties the opportunity to present legislative proposals or express opinions on state issues. Wakulla County’s legislative also includes newly elected state Sen. Cory Simon. The regular session of the Florida Legislature will convene Tuesday, March 7, in Tallahassee. For information, contact Shoaf’s office at 850-295-5680, or email leann. bunton@myfloridahouse.gov.
Portion of Rehwinkel Road closed through Saturday, Feb. 4
A section of Rehwinkel Road between Alexander Road and M.L.K. Jr. Memorial Road will remain closed through Feb. 4, for installation of sewer infrastructure. No through traffic is permitted in this section during this time. The timeline is an estimate and is subject to change for factors such as weather conditions and availability of supplies.
