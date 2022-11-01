Area traffic advisory issued
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities:
U.S. 319 from Wakulla County Line to South Oak Ridge Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures through 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, for milling and resurfacing operations.
U.S. 98 Coastal Highway Bike Path – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures between Tower Road and Chattahoochee Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 4. The westbound lane will be closed to allow crews to construct the boardwalk. This work will require flagmen to direct drivers through the work zone.
All planned construction activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area, to watch for construction equipment entering and leaving the roadway, and to use caution when driving through the work zone. Speeding fines double when workers are present.
For information, visit the Florida Department of Transportation District Three on the web at www.nw flroads.com.
Wakulla County Library Advisory Board announces public meeting for Nov. 14
The Wakulla County Library Advisory Board will have a Public Meeting at 10 a.m. Nov. 14, at the Wakulla County Public Library, 4330 Crawfordville Highway.
For more information, call 850-926-7415.
The purpose of the meeting is to advise and make recommendations to the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners in respect to all matters pertaining to the public library and its cultural activities including the existing library facilities and services, and future needs.
North Florida Fair calls for baked goods entries
Show off your baking talents this year at the North Florida Fair! The Baked Goods Contest is open to adults and youth alike.
Youth entries are accepted from 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 3, and adult entries on Nov. 8.
Find entry details, including general rules, categories, scoring criteria, submission due dates/times and drop-off location at https://northfloridafair.com/baked-goods-department-520/.
Read more about preparing baked goods, including information about King Arthur Baking Company’s special baking contest and cool prizes on the website.
