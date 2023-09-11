Notice of Public Meeting/Workshop
The Wakulla County BOCC will conduct a Workshop at 3:30 p.m., on September 18, at the Commission Chambers, 29 Arran Road, Crawfordville, FL, regarding the 2024 Legislative Priorities.
Wakulla County’s Director of Intergovernmental Affairs and the Director of the Wakulla County Public Library will host a Public Meeting at 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday, September 19, at the Wakulla County Public Library located at 4330 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville, FL 32327. Purpose of Meeting: To discuss a grant application to support the construction of a new library facility and engage the public for feedback regarding the grant application.
Notice of Public HearingThe Wakulla County BOCC will conduct a Public Hearing to receive public comment at 5 p.m. on October 16, at the Commission Chambers, 29 Arran Road, Crawfordville, FL, regarding the Mash Island Park Land Management Plan Update. Public comment can be submitted online or by phone to the Wakulla County Parks and Facilities Management Department at (850) 745-7780. Purpose of Hearing: To receive Public Comment regarding the Mash Island Park Land Management Plan Update.
If a person decides to appeal any decision made by the board, agency, or commission with respect to any matter considered at such meeting or hearing, he or she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he or she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.
Persons with a disability needing a special accommodation should contact the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners Administration Office at least two (2) days prior to the meeting at (850) 926-0919; Hearing & Voice Impaired at 1-800-955-8771; or by email at ADARequest@mywakulla.com.
