Tourist Development Council announces special public meeting
The Wakulla County Tourist Development Council will have a Special Public Meeting at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the Wakulla County Community Center in the Crawfordville Room at 318 Shadeville Road, Crawfordville, for the purpose of planning marketing activities.
Wakulla County Historic Preservation Committee meets Jan. 23
The Wakulla County Historic Preservation Committee will have a Public Meeting at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners Administration Conference Room, 3093 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville.
For information, call 850-926-3695.
The purpose of the meeting is to review and make recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners on matters related to the designation, regulation, and administration of historical, cultural, and architectural resources in the county.
Recreation Advisory Committee meets Jan. 23
The Wakulla County Recreation Advisory Committee will have Public Meeting at 4 p.m. Jan. 23, at the Wakulla County Community Center (Sopchoppy Room), 318 Shadeville Road, Crawfordville.
The purpose of this meeting is to provide feedback to the Board of County Commissioners, County staff, and the Recreation Director relating to the recreational programs of the Wakulla County Recreation Department.
