Traffic advisory
U.S. 319 Widening from South of East Ivan Road to North of State Road 267 – East Ivan Road traffic at Crawfordville Highway has been detoured via Crawfordville Highway (S.R. 267) and Lonnie Laker Lane as the new connection at Crawfordville Road and East Ivan Road is constructed.
The speed limit beginning just south of Woodrich Road to the end of the project north of S.R. 267 will be reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph.
FHP Troopers respond April 4 to three crashes
On April 4, Florida Highway Patrol troopers were responding to the area of U.S. 319 just south of State Road 267 (Crash 1) in reference to a crash that had occurred in the area. While en route to the traffic crash, troopers arrived at a crash in the area of U.S. 319 and Woodrich Road with roadblock (Crash 2).
Upon contacting the involved parties, troopers discovered it was not the initial crash that was reported to law enforcement. One trooper remained at the scene of Crash 2, while the other continued northbound in search of Crash 1. A trooper arrived at the scene of Crash 1 and began conducting a crash investigation.
While investigating Crash 1, a third crash occurred (Crash 3) in the southbound travel lane of U.S. 319, next to Crash 1.
Crash 1: Vehicle 1 was traveling north on U.S. 319 approaching stopped traffic, Vehicle 2 was stopped in traffic north bound. Vehicle 3 was stopped in traffic northbound in front of Vehicle 2. Vehicle 1 continued traveling north with the front center of Vehicle 1 collided with the rear center of Vehicle 2. Vehicle 2 was then pushed forward where the front center of Vehicle 2 collided with the rear center of Vehicle 3. All three vehicles came to final rest in the northbound travel lane facing north. Driver 1 was placed under arrest for DUI.
Crash 2: Vehicle 1 was traveling north on U.S. 319 approaching stopped traffic, Vehicle 2 was stopped in traffic north bound. Vehicle 3 was stopped in traffic northbound in front of Vehicle 2. Vehicle 1 continued traveling north with the front center of Vehicle 1 collided with the rear center of Vehicle 2. Vehicle 2 was then pushed forward where the front center of Vehicle 2 collided with the rear center of Vehicle 3. Vehicle 1 and Vehicle 2 came to final rest in the northbound travel lane facing north. Vehicle 3 pulled off the roadway onto the east grass median where it came to final rest facing north.
Crash 3: Vehicle 1 was traveling north on U.S. 319 approaching the scene of Crash 1. Emergency vehicles were stopped in the roadway with lights activated blocking the northbound travel lane and left turn lane. Vehicle 2 was traveling south on U.S. 319 approaching the scene of Crash 1. Vehicle 1 traveled into the southbound lane, by passing marked emergency vehicles with lights activated to by pass the scene of Crash 1, without being authorized to by law enforcement. As Vehicle 1 was passing the crash scene in the southbound lane, Vehicle 2 entered the area of the crash scene. Vehicle 1 began to turn slightly back toward the northbound turn lane when the front left corner of Vehicle 2 collided with the left side of Vehicle 1. The rear of Vehicle 1 rotated counter clockwise causing the right rear corner of Vehicle 1 to collide with an empty EMS stretcher. The stretcher was pushed in the direction of multiple Firefighters who were attending to the driver of Crash 1. Passenger 1 was struck by debris from the collision and did not sustain any injuries. Passenger 2 was struck in both legs by the stretcher, sustaining only minor injuries. Passenger 3 was struck in the shin by the stretcher and struck by debris from the collision, sustaining minor injuries.
The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted by the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office and Wakulla County Fire Rescue.
