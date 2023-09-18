Wakulla County Logo

Public service announcement

Wakulla County continues to conduct Smoke Testing in Panacea, initiated on Sept. 14 and continuing through Thursday, Sept. 28. The purpose of the testing is to locate breaks and defects that may exist in the County Sewer System.

The smoke is blue or green in color, is a non-toxic, non-staining substance that is not harmful to you, your pets, or your plants, and creates no fire hazard.

If you see smoke coming up in your yard or into your house, please contact the sewer department at 850-528-3170 or 850-962-3026

Public meeting notice

The Wakulla County Legislative Delegation will hold a Public Hearing at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6 in the Wakulla County Commission Chambers, 29 Arran Road, Crawfordville.

