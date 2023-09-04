Public Service Announcement
Free residential yard debris drop off: Dispose of storm debris responsibly! Join us from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., this Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Wakulla County Landfill, located at 146 County Landfill Road, Crawfordville.
Take advantage of this opportunity to drop off storm debris free of charge. To access this service, kindly present a valid government-issued ID to verify your residence in Wakulla County.
Please note that we are unable to accept any commercial or construction debris during this time.
ABSOLUTELY NO COMMERCIAL OR CONSTRUCTION DEBRIS WILL BE ACCEPTED.
In the meantime, debris can still be dropped off at the landfill any other day of the week, but it will not be free of charge. To see the landfill fees and schedule, please visit mywakulla.com.
For inquiries or further information, please contact Wakulla County Public Works at (850) 926-7616.
Notice of Public MeetingThe Wakulla County Affordable Housing Advisory Committee is holding a Public Meeting to conduct general business of the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee. The meeting will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 28, in the Wakulla County Fire and Rescue conference room located at 318 Trice Lane in Crawfordville.
If a person decides to appeal any decision made by the board, agency, or commission with respect to any matter considered at such meeting or hearing, he or she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he or she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.
Persons with a disability needing a special accommodation should contact the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners Administration Office at least two (2) days prior to the meeting at (850) 926-0919; Hearing & Voice Impaired at 1-800-955-8771; or by email at ADA Request@mywakulla.com.
