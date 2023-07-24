The Wakulla County Charter Review Commission will hold a Public Meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at the Wakulla County Community Center (Wakulla Room), 322 Shadeville Highway, (850) 926-0919. The County Charter spells out the powers, duties, and structures of government. The County Charter and other informational documents can be obtained on the County website. The Charter Review Commission is tasked with reviewing the County Charter and providing the BOCC with recommendations for amendment, revision or repeal, or no amendment, revision or repeal. These meetings are open to the public and encourage citizen participation. If you are not able to attend the meeting, you can email comments to Charter ReviewCommission@ mywakulla.com.
The Wakulla County Affordable Housing Advisory Committee is holding a Public Meeting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24 in the Wakulla County Fire Rescue Conference Room, 318 Trice Lane, Crawfordville, FL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.