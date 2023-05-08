Traffic advisory
U.S. 319 Widening from south of East Ivan Road to north of State Road 267 – East Ivan Road traffic at Crawfordville Highway has been detoured via Crawfordville Highway (S.R. 267) and Lonnie Laker Lane as the new connection at Crawfordville Road and East Ivan Road is constructed.
The speed limit beginning just south of Woodrich Road to end of project north of S.R. 267 will be reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph.
All planned construction activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.
Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area, to watch for construction equipment entering and leaving the roadway, and to use caution when driving through the work zone. Speeding fines double when workers are present.
For more information visit the Florida Department of Transportation District Three on the web at www.nwflroads.com, follow us on Twitter @myfdot_nwfl, or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/My FDOTNWFL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.