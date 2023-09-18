On Monday, Sept. 18, at approximately 6:35 a.m., an incident occurred involving a school bus and a motorcycle on Dan Miller Road and State Road 267. The incident, which unfolded during the morning commute, fortunately resulted in only minor injuries for the motorcyclist, while the school bus driver remained unharmed.
According to FL Highway Patrol reports, a Wakulla County school bus, carrying 28 passengers, was stationary at a traffic control device, specifically a stop sign, on Dan Miller Road, facing southbound. Simultaneously, a motorcycle was traveling westbound on State Road 267.
Regrettably, the school bus failed to yield the right of way to the approaching motorcycle when making a left turn onto State Road 267.
This turn caused the motorcycle to overturn onto the right side. There was no direct collision between the two vehicles.
Following the incident, the school bus promptly pulled over to the south shoulder, while the motorcycle came to rest at the intersection of Dan Miller Road. Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene to attend to the situation.
