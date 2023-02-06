Q: Judge Smith, no one can talk anymore without resorting to cursing. Does this happen in court too? –A retired English teacher.
A: My late father used to say that a person who resorts to cursing suffers from a poor vocabulary. He was right. In modern times, curse words have become so commonplace that they have lost their shock value, and we have become desensitized. On occasion, people cuss in court. I remind them where they are when it happens, which usually takes care of the problem.
Most people who cuss are just lazy. The dictionary is full of more appropriate and better descriptive words.
Can you imagine a situation where it would be appropriate to cuss before a prospective employer or a judge? I cannot either! Why? Because in an age of chronically short attention spans, first impressions matter more than ever.
Q: Judge Smith, in your opinion, which 20th-century president has not gotten proper recognition? –Celeste
A: My answer is Harry Truman. President Truman was an accidental president who took office after Franklin Roosevelt died. During his administration, he oversaw our use of the atomic bomb in Japan, the end of World War II, the feeding and rebuilding of Western Europe, the Korean Conflict, and the cold-war. When General Douglas MacArthur got too big for his britches and forgot the chain of command, Truman cut him down to size.
President Truman ended racial segregation in our nation’s armed forces by executive order because it was the right thing to do. He dealt with labor strikes and oversaw the post-World War II and Korean Conflict economies.
Underestimated during his presidency and underappreciated ever since, Harry Truman was plain-spoken, decent, and honorable. He followed his conscience and consistently made the right decisions. Known for his integrity, Harry Truman was one of our better presidents.
Q: Judge Smith, what is your work assignment? –Carter
A: I am assigned to Leon County as its juvenile judge. I also handle 15 percent of its family law docket. In addition to hearing cases, I research the law, write orders, and manage my dockets.
Q: Judge Smith, how do you spend time away from work? –Bella
A: I am an avid reader. I read history, science, business, and religion books. My wife and I enjoy cooking together and spending time with our dog, Barley. He is a bright, sweet, energetic Mountain Cur.
The Honorable J. Layne Smith is a bestselling author and public speaker. He serves as our Circuit Judge for Wakulla County, Florida.
