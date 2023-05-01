The Apalachicola Area Historical Society hosts of their popular self-guided tour, “If This House Could Talk.” May 6 through May 20 at 32 locations in historic Apalachicola. Storyboards, created by property owners and posted in front of a variety of fascinating homes and businesses, tell interesting and sometimes odd historical facts and stories of these Apalachicola places and their past residents. Guests are invited to view the storyboards (but not enter the properties) at their leisure during this event. Maps are available at the Raney House Museum, the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Books, online at Apalachicolahistorical society.org and at the AAHS Facebook page.
More information can be found at www.apalachicolahistorical society.org, AAHS.Raney@gmail.com or 850-653-1700. The AAHS Raney House Museum is at 128 Market St. at the corner of Avenue F in Apalachicola and is open from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
