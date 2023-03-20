If it's chilly outside, it's colder on the boat

While the air temps have been trying to skip the brief moments of spring we get in our region, the water temps are slower to warm up.
Current water temperatures in the St. Marks River area are between 62 to 66 degrees. According to the American Boating Association, in water between 60 to 70 degrees, exhaustion or unconsciousness can set in within 2 to 7 hours.
It is important to remember to dress for the water temperature, not just the air temperature. Wearing a life jacket increases your chances of survival if you do find yourself overboard.
The shock of falling into cold water can induce paralysis in arms and legs, and swim failure can occur during prolonged exposure. A life jacket can keep you afloat when your body cannot. It can also help you conserve energy with the added layer of insulation.
A bright-colored life jacket makes you much easier to spot by those looking for you.
U.S. Coast Guard boat crews wear hypothermia protective equipment at a water temp of 60 degrees or less. If they are being proactive, we need to take this risk seriously ourselves!
Thanks to Sherrie, we will always remember safe boating is no accident!
To contact us for more information about our safe boating classes or to learn more about getting involved in the Auxiliary, check out our website at www.uscgaux.net, follow us on Facebook @Apalachee Bay Flotilla 12, or contact our Flotilla Commander Phil Hill at pnkkhill2000@yahoo.com.
If you would like to learn more about vessel safety checks, contact Steve Hults, Staff Officer for Vessel Examinations at steve.hults@uscgaux.net.
The Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed civilian volunteer component of the U.S. Coast Guard and supports the Coast Guard in nearly all mission areas. The Auxiliary was created by Congress in 1939. For information, visit www.cgaux.org/.
