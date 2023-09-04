Hurricane Idalia, a high-end Category 3 hurricane, made landfall at 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29, in Keaton Beach, Taylor County. The coastal town experienced winds reaching speeds of up to 125 mph. This event marked a significant weather occurrence for the region.
While counties to the east bore the brunt of Hurricane Idalia’s force, Wakulla County Emergency Management indicated Wakulla experienced weather conditions more in line with a tropical storm, avoiding the extent of consequences faced by Keaton Beach and Perry, FL.
According to Wakulla Emergency Management, the storm surge, a major concern in coastal regions during hurricanes, remained minimal in Wakulla County. Surge waters measured less than 3 feet in the morning and slightly exceeded 4 feet during the afternoon high tide cycle. The unusual increase in tide levels after landfall was attributed to the presence of the super moon, which affected the tides.
The most intense period of the storm for Wakulla County saw sustained winds reaching above 35 mph, with gusts peaking at 68 mph, lasting for approximately three hours. To ensure public safety, emergency services temporarily suspended their operations during this time.
Officers from the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue units embarked on a door-to-door mission to reach more than 1,700 homes, ensuring that residents received evacuation messages and were aware of the possible impending danger.
Once the winds had subsided to a safe level, various agencies, including road and bridge maintenance teams, WCSO, and Fire Rescue, promptly mobilized with chainsaws and other tree removal equipment to clear roadways.
Traffic lights were placed on generators within a matter of hours, ensuring traffic could flow smoothly and safely.
To further protect residents, around 6,000 sandbags were distributed to help fortify homes and properties against potential flooding.
Power outages were a significant concern during the hurricane’s passage. Talquin Electric Cooperative reported 10,240 power outages, while Duke Energy recorded 3,558 outages. Efforts to restore power were initiated promptly after the storm’s passage.
The impact of Hurricane Idalia was also reflected in the volume of calls received by the county’s Computer-Aided Dispatch system. Among these calls, 43 were related to downed power lines, 49 reported fallen trees, and 5 calls reported trees damaging structures.
Eden Springs resumed normal operations, and all roads in Wakulla County were open by Thursday, Aug. 31.
As of this past Monday evening, residents of 14 counties are currently eligible for FEMA assistance. Those 14 counties are Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Pasco, Pinellas, Suwannee, and Taylor.
