At about 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office received a call from someone who reported that they found what appeared to be human remains in the woods. Members with the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to an area in the St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge known as the Cathedral of the Palms.
Detectives confirmed the remains were human and began a death investigation.
Currently detectives are working to confirm the identity of the deceased individual and notify next of kin. Due to the nature of the investigation, further details will not be released, unless necessary for the investigation, until the case has been closed.
