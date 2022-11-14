Hot Tamale heading to Palaver Tree

On Nov. 19, popular musical duo Hot Tamale will be perform a theatrical stage show titled “The Hot Tamale Southern Soul Review” at the Palaver Tree Theater in Crawfordville.
The show will include a selection of musical numbers that celebrate the great Southern tradition of Rhythm & Blues music, and will feature guest artist Scott Buchanan of the wildly popular dance band Lil’ Grizzly. There will be songs by Robert Johnson, Ray Charles, BB King, Ma Rainey, Wilson Pickett, etc., plus some bluesy original tunes by Hot Tamale.
Guitarist and singer, Craig Reeder will pump out a driving backbeat that invites folks to dance. Adrian Fogelin will belt out show pieces reminiscent of that early “Mother of the Blues,” Gertrude “Ma” Rainey.
Together, the duo promises to deliver a high-energy show guaranteed to get the audience up out of their seats.
The Hot Tamale Southern Soul Review will start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Palaver Tree Theater, 59 Shadeville Road, Crawfordville. Admission is $10.
For more information about Hot Tamale, go to Hot Tamale’s Facebook page, “hot tamale tallahassee.”
