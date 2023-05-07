Emma Mills, Claire Mills, Ariah Zehr, and Alivia Zehr competed in multiple categories in the Leon County Horseman’s Association Show on May 6. Categories of show included halter, showmanship, english, trail, western classes to name a few! This was the first show for each of the girls, as well as the first show for all three horses.
The Leon County Horsemen’s Association is a non-profit corporation dedicated to furthering the ideals of education, sport and recreation for horses and riders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.