Wakulla County government and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 4538 honored those who have served in the U.S. military during the annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5, in Crawfordville.
This year’s theme: “Honor and Service.” To kick off the day, veterans and their families were invited to a breakfast at the Wakulla Community Center in Crawfordville.
The annual parade down Crawfordville Highway allowed local participants and veterans the opportunity to march down Crawfordville Highway, showcasing troops, military organizations, school bands, county government, and many others. Veterans had the opportunity to walk in the parade or ride on the VFW float. Spectators waved at the parade participants, and plenty of kids loaded up on candy tossed from those in the parade.
Shortly after the parade, the Veterans Day Ceremony began at the Wakulla County Community Center, with the posting of the colors by the Wakulla High School NJROTC Cadets. The keynote speaker for the ceremony was Chaplain Robert Sutton.
The event included traditional military vehicle displays and Veterans Affairs, healthcare, and housing informational vendors. Following the ceremony, veterans and their families had the opportunity to enjoy a box lunch provided by Mission BBQ. More photos, page A2.
