Often, homeowner’s associations are initially formed by the builder or real estate developer of a new community then transferred to the neighborhood once a pre-determined amount of lots are sold or a certain occupancy is reached. Having a specific set of rules assists with marketing, managing, and selling homes by giving buyers an idea of what to expect in their new neighborhoods. Purchasing in a neighborhood with an HOA requires each resident to become a member, pay a fee, and obey specific covenants, conditions, and restrictions from established bylaws. In return, homeowners can expect that all owners are held to a certain standard when it comes to the appearance of the neighborhood, which can help maintain the value of each property.
Before buying a home that has an active HOA, consider the following:
Cost of the HOA dues and how they are paid
Dues are typically paid annually, quarterly, or monthly. It is good to know when they are due to avoid a late fee because of a missed payment.
Exterior upkeep and yard appearance
The HOA may implement a requirement for the height of grass and bushes. This prevents overgrowth and maintains a certain aesthetic in the community.
Some HOAs handle the mowing and upkeep of neighborhood entrances and common areas. This cost is shared equally amongst the neighbors.
Special assessments
Occasionally, the HOA assesses a fee to each homeowner that typically involves a detrimental repair that is needed in the community.
Parking policies
There can be specific rules against parking boats, trailers and/or commercial vehicles on the property. Most often, these vehicles will need to be parked in a way that is hidden from the street. There may also be limitations on the number of vehicles that are allowed on the property or about blocking sidewalk access.
Displaying flags and other yard decorations
Before putting out the pumpkins for Halloween, make sure that your HOA allows for you to decorate for holidays. Find out if there are any decorations that are prohibited.
There may also be regulations for the types of signs that are allowed. For example, “For Rent” or “For Sale” signs may need to meet certain size and material requirements. Some HOAs allow for home offices and signage; others have restrictions.
Regulations/restrictions on outward appearance
Considering changing the exterior color scheme of your home? Want to add a structure or garden to your yard? Before starting the work, you’ll want to follow the HOA procedures to ensure that the color is approved and the improvements are allowed. While it may seem extreme, standardized rules keep you from having to worry about what paint colors your neighbors may choose, whether backyard structures bring value, or if a neighbor has an overgrown garden in the front yard.
Some HOAs regulate specific mailboxes, the numbers on mailboxes, and the address display on homes, too.
Amenities may be included for member use
Some HOA’s offer exclusive amenities for members to use included as part of their HOA fees or at a reduced rate. These amenities may include a pool, a playground, a clubhouse, or a golf course.
Rental limitations
Are you thinking of renting your home out or using it as an investment property? Some HOA’s have restrictions on short-term rentals such as AirBnB and may only allow the property to be rented on an annual basis.
Although HOA’s are not for everyone, they can provide the structure and continuity that some owners prefer for their neighborhoods. It is important to note that not all HOA’s have the same guidelines. Before purchasing in a neighborhood with an HOA, buyers should request a written version of the bylaws. Being informed about the rules, regulations, and benefits can help buyers decide if living in an HOA is the right choice.
Andrea Lee is the Property Manager and a Licensed Sales Associate with Kent Strauss Management and Realty, Inc. Primarily, she works with HOAs and property management.
