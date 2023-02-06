The Wakulla County Historical Society begins a series of programs on Old General Stores at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Wakulla County Public Library, 4330 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville.
Not long ago, before there were dollar stores and convenience stores and supermarkets, communities had general stores. The general store usually had hardware, groceries, automotive and gasoline products, and pretty much anything anyone needed. They were places where children were sent by their parents to pick things up and charge that on their account and where the men of the community would hang out and play checkers. They were the hub of a community. A lot of information would be shared, some of which was news, and the old-fashioned gossip.
Stores we will feature in this first program include: The Willis Store in Sopchoppy; the Roddenberry Store and R&L Trading Post in Sopchoppy; the Page Store at Wakulla Station; and the Raker and Linzy Stores at Ivan.
We will feature eight more stores during our March and April programs. If anyone in the audience has a memory or two to share about one of the stores that is not on our list of those being featured, we will have a time for sharing at the end of each meeting.
If your family had a store in Wakulla County and you would like to share its history with us in a future program, please call the Historical Society at 850-926-1110.
Make plans now to come to our monthly meeting to hear from family members who share memories of working in the family stores of times gone by.
