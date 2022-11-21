Wakulla County Historical Society’s annual Christmas Open House at the Museum will be from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3. In addition to the museum Gift Shop being open, there will also be a bargain table books and other items for sale.
The museum is at 24 High Drive, Crawfordville. WCHS is also selling tickets for a chance to win a handmade 18-inch ceramic Christmas tree. Tickets are $2 each. The drawing will be on Dec. 3.
