On a visit to St. Marks on Saturday to take some photos for the upcoming visitor guide, Discover Wakulla, I stopped at San Marcos de Apalache Historic State Park.
I reviewed the history of the historic site. Dating back to the 17th century it was first occupied by the Spanish military. Over the years it has been used as a trading post, occupied by Native Americans, seized by Andrew Jackson’s forces, used as a port of entry, then re-established as a fort by the Confederate Army during the Civil War.
Stories rooted there offer plenty of scope for the imagination, centering around figures including pirates and an Indian princess who in 1818 saved the life of an American soldier.
In 1819, Andrew Jackson seized the fort, and in 1821, it became part of a U.S. possession purchased from Spain.It was occupied as an army post until 1824. When the Town of St. Marks was created by an act of Congress in 1830, the site became a port of entry. The fort was re-established and occupied by the Confederate Army during the Civil War.
What this park needs now is some volunteers to promote the site, do some fundraising and find other ways to show the world how much history is here.
I talked briefly to the park ranger, Peggy Obear, and she said if the park had a Citizen Support Organization or “Friends” group, they would be able to help with simple but important tasks such as refreshing the merchandise in the museum gift shop and otherwise promoting the site using 21st-century tools like social media.
Apparently the gift shop has plenty of postcards, which aren’t as popular as they once were. With a “Friends” group, stuffed animals could be added to the gift shop inventory, giving the park a little boost and providing kids with a cuddly reminder of Florida history. And a “Friends” Facebook page could share information and photos about the park to attract more visitors.
I believe this community has enough history buffs to give the park the little boost it needs to keep history alive so we can share it with generations to come.
Also I think a pirate festival would be fun.
To find out more about volunteering at San Marcos de Apalache Historic State Park, call 850-925-6216. If you are involved in a group or organization that would be interested, Obear is also available as a guest speaker to talk about the park and ways in which the community can help support it.
Museum and grounds are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Monday. The park is at 148 Old Fort Road, St. Marks. Admission is $2 per person.
