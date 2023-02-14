Success in sports is often measured by championships and rings. It’s what fuels the Jordan vs. Lebron debate in basketball. While the War Eagle soccer program won’t be hoisting a state championship trophy in DeLand later this month, there is still plenty to be proud of for this season’s team.
Wakulla’s soccer program fell to Yulee 2-1 in overtime Saturday Feb. 11, 2023, in the Class 4A Regional Semifinals. Yulee shocked the War Eagles with a goal in the first 15 minutes of play; however Wakulla evened the score right before the half with a goal from Senior Cole Hening.
With 5 minutes remaining in overtime, Yulee would put in the go-ahead goal which secured the victory for the Hornets.
The heartbreaking loss marks the end to the best season in program history for the War Eagles. Wakulla boasts wins over Maclay, Leon and Lincoln, a district championship, while being ranked as high as 4th in Class 4A. More importantly, this team changed the way Wakulla High School’s soccer program is viewed.
There’s no doubt who led the way for the War Eagles this season: its senior class.
“This senior class means more to me than I can put into words,” Coach Chad Linville said after the game. “We’re going to miss this group in a huge way for all kinds of reasons. They’re great players, great attitudes, and personalities. You don’t get a group like this all the time.”
For the seniors, it’s about the experiences they’ve had and the legacy they leave behind.
“It was a great time to get to play with all the great players I’ve played with since a kid, and glad we got to leave behind one of the best seasons Wakulla has ever had,” said Senior Braeden Paul on the conclusion of his soccer career as a War Eagle.
For Senior Chase Linville, playing for Wakulla has “meant the world to him,” and he hopes to leave behind “the mental toughness to fight for the person next to you, fight like a team and let nobody stand in your way.”
This isn’t just the end of Linville’s career as a War Eagle; it’s also his final season playing for his father, Coach Chad Linville.
“I couldn’t ask for a better coach or father” Linville said. “He has made my years of playing amazing. The environment he has for the teams and how hard he has pushed me to be the best is the reason I am here, and I couldn’t have done it for any other coach.”
