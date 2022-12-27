Historian Dale Cox to speak on his new book

The next Wakulla County Historical Society program will feature historian Dale Cox with a talk on his book, “The Fort at Prospect Bluff: The British Post on the Apalachicola and the Battle of Negro Fort.”
The program starts at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Wakulla County Public Library, 4330 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville. The public is to enjoy this free program.
The author will be available to sign the books before and after his talk. This will be his last book tour for a while, as he is taking a break to work on research for future books.
The research for this book has spanned most of Cox’s life with many discoveries in the last few years. “New evidence changes what we knew about the British Post,” he said.
“The book has years of research, translation, and physical labor in it,” said Rachael Conrad Cox, General Manager of Old Kitchen Books. “This book makes history because it gives you information no one knew before now.”
Dale Cox is an award-winning writer and historian who lives near the quaint little community of Two Egg, Florida. He is the author of 19 books that tell history straight from the sources and bring stories to life. Retired from the New York Times Broadcasting Group, Dale is now the historian for the new “off the beaten path” tourism channel, Two Egg TV. Cox is a descendant of American frontiersman Daniel Boone as well as the Creek Indian chief Efau Emathla. He is a philanthropist donating time and efforts to preservation through coordinating commemorative events, recording research, and placing historical markers. A volunteer with Historical Societies and Florida State Parks, he is inspiring many to help preserve ecological and heritage treasures for generations to come.
All of Dale’s books can be purchased at the Historical Society, 24 High Drive, Crawfordville, or at the program. For information, call 850-926-1110.
