Highway Natives, a Nashville-based band with local ties, will perform Friday, Feb. 24, at the Historic Old Sopchoppy School auditorium.
With a track record of giving back to schools and music programs, this show is intended as a fundraiser for the newly re-formed Wakulla Community Theater (WCT).
The band will donate the proceeds from this show to the theater group. WCT was very active from 1991 to 2009, producing more than 25 plays, musicals and musical revues. For the past year, a group has been working tirelessly to bring back this source of live entertainment. The theater will host a variety show Feb. 11, and is excited to host Highway Natives two weeks later.
Highway Natives is an American rock five- piece band comprised of out of Brandon Moore (Kentucky), Jordan Miller (Wakulla County, Florida), Matt Drummey (Massachusetts), Artie Scarazzo (Tennessee), and Arthur Stover (North Carolina). The band was originally formed as a duo in mid-2019, when Moore and Miller recognized their songwriting compatibility, and created together as an escape from the rigorous and hectic music business where they worked behind-the-scenes at a record label and a recording studio. After recording demos with large, full band productions, they realized what they really longed for was a sonically larger live sound, as well as members of a collective group with whom to share the vision. Drummey, Scarazzo, and Stover were brought on, and the group quickly solidified and started hitting the road together.
The music of Highway Natives can best be described as “a retro ’70s vibe combined with roots-flavored country-rock brawn, Highway Natives conjures up early Allman Brothers, The Black Crowes, and savors of the fictional band Stillwater in Almost Famous,” (Medium). Having such a wide array of eclectic influences, at their core, the group can best be distinguished by their rich, soulful harmonies, artful full-bodied stylings on guitar, and a rhythm section that’s groovy timekeeping is nestled tightly underneath sing-able and raw lyrics that trade between the two lead singers.
Advance tickets are $15, and can be purchased at McIver Flooring, Crawfordville Capital City Bank or on line at Highway natives.com.
Tickets the day of the show will be $20.
