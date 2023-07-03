In a high-stakes legal battle that could have far-reaching implications for death row inmates across the state, lawyers for two convicts from Wakulla County are locked in a heated dispute with state prosecutors. The crux of the matter revolves around whether these inmates should be resentenced under a newly enacted law that permits non-unanimous juries to recommend the death penalty. This controversial legislation was signed by Governor Ron DeSantis.
The Florida Supreme Court, recognizing the significance of the case, has ordered a stay on Tuesday, June 27, effectively halting lower court proceedings until a decision is reached regarding the applicability of the new law. The outcome of this pivotal case has the potential to establish precedent as the courts grapple with numerous similar situations involving dozens of death row inmates whose sentences are currently under review.
Two individuals at the center of this legal battle are Guerry Hertz and Jason Looney, both aged 46. They were convicted in a grisly 1997 crime that shook the community – the brutal first-degree murder of Melanie King and Robin Keith Spears. Hertz and Looney, along with their accomplice Jimmy Dempsey, who managed to negotiate a life sentence without parole, committed a series of heinous acts that forever scarred the lives of the victims’ families.
The legal tussle now centers around whether Hertz and Looney should have the opportunity for resentencing in light of the recent change in legislation. The new law allows for the imposition of the death penalty even if the jury’s decision is not unanimous – a departure from the previous requirement of a unanimous verdict. The arguments put forth by both sides carry tremendous weight, as they touch upon fundamental questions of justice, fairness, and constitutional rights.
As the Florida Supreme Court deliberates on the matter, the fate of these two inmates hangs in the balance.
