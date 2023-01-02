The Leroy Collins Library partnered with Bethel Missionary Baptist Church’s health ministry to present a health fair on Dec. 17 to the Woodville community. These events are being hosted at rural community locations including Woodville and Fort Braden as part of a health initiative.
Local, state and faith-based agencies were present to serve visitors with information, supplies and some testing.
Big Bend AHEC (Area Health Education Centers), which serves several Florida counties, was on hand to offer A1C and blood pressure screenings, just in time to encourage health fair attendees to set some health goals for the new year.
The Bethel Mobile Medical Unit was on site along with an information table inside the library. Project Manager Claudette Harrell explained that the unit was created out of a need to treat health disparities. On occasion, individuals can receive Covid testing or vaccines and other health screenings in the mobile unit.
Other exhibitor tables represented the Leon County Library, Florida Legal Services’ Connecting Kids to Coverage program and non-profit resource agency Advantage Aging Solutions (formerly The Area Agency on Aging for North Florida). They had take-home items for attendees including bags stocked with brochures, pens, hygiene kits and other “swag.”
The Woodville Branch Library offers a variety of programs to the community, including ‘Coffee and Cards’ and a Lego Club, both of which meet regularly.
Another special event coming to Woodville’s library will be the Book Feast: Family Stem and Crafts festivities from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. Find out more by visiting the library at 8000 Old Woodville Road, or call 850-606-2925.
