Haskett family welcomes baby girl

Emery Rose Haskett was born at 9:55 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at HCA Florida Capital Hospital in Tallahassee.
She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 19 inches tall. She is the daughter of Tiana Haskett.
Her maternal grandmother is Jimena Haskett of Wakulla; her aunt is Crystal Haskett of Wakulla.
