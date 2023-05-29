Your Wakulla Senior Center continues to be very active assisting our senior citizens here in Wakulla County. Without a doubt, the highlight at the senior center in May was the spectacular Mother’s Day Celebration put on by the staff. The seniors that participated gave the team high praises for such a wonderful event and everyone is anxiously awaiting to attend this month’s Father’s Day Celebration. If you are a senior and would like to participate, please reach out to the center.
The “Sponsor a Senior’s Lunch Program” has gotten underway. While the budgetary deficit for this important program still looms around $40,000, the senior center team is cautiously optimistic that more folks will jump on board with “Sponsoring a Senior’s Lunch.” Additionally, the team will be hosting a Christmas After Dark event on July 28 at the senior center. All proceeds from this event will go towards the Senior Lunch Program. If you’d like to be a sponsor for this event and/or purchase tickets to attend, please contact Ms. Sandi McDaniel at 850-888-1015 or Ms. Jennifer Miller at 850-888-1016. This event was a huge success last year and hopefully that trend will continue this year.
As a reminder, the senior center offers a plethora of activities for our seniors in Wakulla County. From Monday Movie Days, the arts/crafts activities, the daily lunch programs, there are plenty of opportunities for our seniors to benefit by becoming active with the senior center. Remember, seniors ride free to the center and home again on Wakulla Transportation!
If you’d like to find out about the happenings at the Wakulla Senior Center, please check out the Wakulla Senior Center Facebook page and for those with a Wakulla residence, of any age, needing transportation services, check out the Wakulla Transportation Facebook page, as well. Or if you’d like more information about activities, contact Felicia Hutchison at 850-888-1023; or for transportation information, contact Jennifer Miller at 850-888-1016.
Until next time, be safe and have a great June!
