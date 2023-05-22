Hair styles are a curious reflection of the culture in which they exist. Some are ornate and complex, with other being simple and in some cases completely “natural.”
The mane can be straight or wavy, long or short, and in a variety of shapes. Spikes, tufts, swirls and many other forms are displayed by the wearer.
There may even be a complete absence of locks. Only a bare pate appears where hair is to be expected.
In addition to shape and volume, there are an assortment of colors. Some blend into a gentle continuum of tone progression, and others create an obvious and harsh contrast.
The coiffure is one of the distinct features used to identify the species of caterpillars eating in Wakulla County currently. In many cases their presence is directly related to the plant they are located on.
Mama moth or butterfly leaves the eggs on foliage where their progeny has the best chance for survival. Even with strong instincts, they do not want to walk far for food.
A few, armyworms for example, will eat almost any greenery. The name notwithstanding, they are really a caterpillar species, too.
It is worth noting that being a caterpillar is a transitional state. In a matter of days, the metamorphosis will result in adulthood and the final stage of this insect’s life.
Much like young people throughout history who have exaggerated hairdos as an assertion of identity, the evolution to maturity renders the tresses irrelevant as other priorities takeover.
Caution and restraint should be used when encountering the wild hair styles of the local larva. Some have the potential for inflicting genuine pain and others irritation.
Being small, soft bodied, and plodding leaves this bug an easy target for hungry birds and other animals.
On “stinging” caterpillars the hairs or spikes are hollow tubes which contain a toxin. This resistance tool is useful for fending off predators by the very slow-moving caterpillars.
Birds and other animals quickly learn from experience there are some caterpillars not worth the effort to pursue.
Pain is instantaneous when flesh, human or otherwise, comes into contact with this defense system. For most the experience is unpleasant, but sometime more serious complications can develop.
Immediate medical treatment is advised.
The bald caterpillars are a threat to only the plants they eat. These insect vegetarians use stealth and guile to hide from predators, with many coming out after dark.
If a home vegetable garden or shrubs are being chewed on, but no caterpillars are present, then return at night. Use a flashlight to check for activity.
Also, some caterpillars will glow in the luminosity of a blacklight.
Some of these insect larvae absorb and metabolize the plant’s compounds to produce a repulsive taste. Any creature sampling them as a meal option will very quickly decide to snack elsewhere.
Unfortunately, the larva giving the culinary lesson usually does not survive the experience.
Much like the human population, the extreme hairstyles of youth give way to mature and productive adult residents. Some become outstanding and showy examples while other blend into the background.
To learn more about caterpillars in Wakulla County, contact your UF/IFAS Wakulla Extension Office at 850-926-3931 or http://wakulla.ifas.ufl.edu/.
To read more stories by Les Harrison visit outdoorauthor.com and follow us on Facebook.
