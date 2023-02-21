Q: Judge Smith, why did the British institutionalize slavery here but not in Great Britain? – Adam
A: Let’s begin with some background information. Remember, I am explaining our history. Please do not confuse my explanation with approval.
First, we must travel back in time before recorded history. To do that, I will rely on the research and brilliant insight of author Jared Diamond and his book “Guns, Germs, and Steel.”
Humanity originated in Africa. Humans survived in small groups of hunter-gatherers and roamed territories searching for food and fresh water. We migrated to Eurasia for new hunting grounds. Over the millennia, these hunter-gatherers spread throughout Europe and Asia. Hunting is dangerous and requires a nomadic lifestyle.
Agriculture began around 11,000 years ago when humans began farming wheat, barley, chickpeas, and lentils and raising sheep, pigs, cows, and goats. Agriculture and animal husbandry spread throughout the Eurasian continent. Eurasia had uniform climate conditions, allowing them to store surplus crops for lean times.
When people and domesticated animals lived nearby, they shared germs and infectious diseases. People with more robust immune systems survived and bred, producing hardier descendants. People with weaker immune systems died.
Because oceans separate the Americas from Africa and Eurasia, humans did not populate North, Central, or South America before the last ice age. 14,000-20,000 years ago, humans entered North America from Siberia by crossing the Bering Strait into Alaska. Afterward, they spread throughout North, Central and South America.
The New World lacked the advantages that made farming and breeding livestock a winning lifestyle in Eurasia. Its climate and soil conditions were not uniform. Crops and domesticated animals that thrived in Eurasia were not native to the Americas. Thus, people here remained hunter-gatherers.
As a result, the New World’s human population remained sparse compared to Eurasia. Living in small groups without farm animals meant their ancestors never experienced and survived infectious diseases. When Europeans unwittingly exposed Native Americans to the contagious diseases they had survived, those diseases killed more than 90 percent. As a result, when the British settled North America, it was mostly empty of people.
The Crown wanted to profit from its North American colonies. Britain desired a steady supply of tobacco, rice, indigo, and cotton, grown in its southern colonies. The climate and soil conditions were ripe, but it lacked a ready labor force. The British solved the labor shortage by institutionalizing slavery in Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia.
The British did not introduce slavery at home because there were already enough laborers there. They introduced slavery in America to fix an extreme labor shortage and profit from their amoral greed.
The Honorable J. Layne Smith is a bestselling author and public speaker. He serves as our Circuit Judge for Wakulla County, Florida.
