From 6 to 8 p.m. Feb.17, I will be celebrating my 80th birthday at Gulf Specimen Marine Lab, and all my friends and supporters are invited. No presents please, but donations to the aquarium are welcome.
Reflecting on the 65 years I’ve spent in the Florida Panhandle, I perused my first book, “The Sea Brings Forth,” which I wrote when I was 22. It, is full of my unbounding enthusiasm for nature, which we still strive to share at our aquarium. It was written before the dredges started shredding the wetlands, the developers, polluters and boosters trashing the environment, before our lifelong futile battle of trying to stop them. So here’s a passage from my first book:
“When I left the university I was penniless and absolutely without any useful skills that would be helpful in getting a job. All my past preparation for life had been academic, and if I had completed my schooling I would have chosen a career in science. But as it was, my only working experience was as a third-class laboratory assistant, washing Petri dishes, counting sea-urchin eggs, test tube after test tube, and keeping frog tanks clean and weeding out the dead tadpoles.
But I was young and determined to survive; my world did not have to come to an end. There must be something I could do, something that I had a talent for. Then I remembered that on my last job, my professor-employer always bought frogs. He was studying the neuromuscular reactions of amphibians.
That was the beginning of my career as a collector. In waist-deep swamp water where cottonmouth water moccasins lurked, while swarms of mosquitoes feasted on me, I netted twenty-two large fat croaking bullfrogs. This professor desperately needed the frogs to continue his research, and he paid me nearly the same rate that he had paid the commercial biological supply companies. And so my first commercial enterprise netted me fifty dollars. In one night I earned more than a college technician did in one week. It felt great!
By hunting the North Florida woods and open fields I met my second order for the big “Georgia thumper” grasshoppers – they paid well, and so did the leeches and pond turtles for the physiology classes. Little by little my reputation as a reliable collector was growing in the local university. With my Airedale’s help I was even able to produce a pregnant opossum within six hours’ notice. Then one day a zoologist inadvertently took me out of the woods and put me into marine collecting – he ordered two dozen live pink shrimp.
I went to Carrabelle, a fishing village, and found a softhearted shrimper, Pea Picker and his captain, Nick Mosconis who consented to take me out shrimping with them. After that one night out on the bay I fell in love with the sea and with shrimping, and I never went back to the woods again. To the fishermen the eels, sting rays, hydroids, and tunicates were just so much trash. To me this trash was something to learn about, something new and wonderful. Once you have felt the call of the sea, nothing else ever satisfies. I looked through the catalogues of the big supply houses and discovered that there was a demand for the fishermen’s trash fish. I wrote to all the big biological supply houses, letting them know I could supply them.
So far I had dealt only with live animals. The supply houses wanted the animals preserved and well extended – in other words, looking more or less as they looked when they were alive. And so my education had not ended; even if it was not the formal, conventional type, it was still education. I had to learn about the animals – their phylogeny, their scientific names, and the techniques of extending them without their contracting into formless blobs, twisted or contorted. Step one in my education was to learn how ignorant I was. It was a gradual slow process of self-education; back to the library for books and more books on invertebrate zoology and marine fishes.
And there were times, too many times, when I was hard-pressed for money while learning. I slept on the shrimp boats during the day, collecting specimens at night. It was a hand-to-mouth existence, making a dollar here and a dollar there. But I was too stubborn to quit. And Pea Picker (whose real name was Edward Nabors) helped me out by teaching me how to shrimp – how to cull out the catch, operate a winch, hang out the net, adjust the chains on the boards and as a deck hand I was expected to cook and to stand watch and hold the boat on course while the crew took their rest.
For a time I lived an adventurous, carefree life as an apprentice deck hand and an amateur biological collector. There’s no denying the thrill of heading out to sea aboard a shrimp boat, feeling the stiff south winds blowing in your face, watching the great expanses of blue waters, and cruising the islands off the northwestern Florida coast, shrimping all night, anchoring up and sleeping all day, shrimping again and working westward into Mobile Bay.
On Saturday night we went into port, showered, shaved, and dressed up, and went off arm in arm for a night on the town. A night on the town in that small town consisted of carousing from bar to bar – all four of them.
We were usually awakened brutally in somebody’s house in the unreasonable hours of the early morning by somebody’s virtuous and indignant wife or sister and viciously dragged off to the little clapboard Holiness Church for the good of our souls. And a sorry-looking crew we were with our blackened eyes, bruised knuckles, and pounding headaches. How the pounding in our heads was intensified by the devout pounding of feet and clapping of hands of the enthusiastic, pious congregation to the rhythm of the loud, tuneless piano! By the time Sunday night rolled around, we gladly departed for the peaceful sea, away from the disapproving women.
Gladly, I worked with the fishermen, pulling their nets with them, bare-backed, shoulder to shoulder, drinking with them and eating in their homes, and spending my money as fast as I made it.
Jack Rudloe is president of Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratories Inc. and Aquarium in Panacea.
Always my thoughts were on the sea, the wonder and the waiting for the nets to come up, the crackle of the boat’s radio at night, the good talks between the shrimpers as they dragged their nets over the bottom, hoping to hit the shrimp and to hit them right. Gladly, I endured the sudden storms, the waves madly rocking the boat, showering the sea over the deck, the discomforts and sleepless nights on the craft. Even when I was wretchedly seasick – as the shrimpers said, “pink around the gills” – it was still glorious! I was a free man.
When I was not shrimping, I went out seining for specimens. Every morning, at the crack of dawn, the purse-seiners chugged out with their big boats, circling the offshore islands, watching the still waters for a ripple, waiting for the mullet to jump.
When the right moment came and the fish were cornered where they wanted them, the captain shouted, “Let’s get her!” And as the boat circled the fish, the crew leaped into the shallows and fed out yards and yards of black webbing and bobbing yellow corks, engulfing the frantic schools of mullet, redfish, speckled trout, and mackerel. The beating and charging of fish against the webbing as the net was dragged up on the shore churned the water into foam as thousands of pounds of frantic fish fought the slowly shrinking-in webbing and were hopelessly engulfed.
I would stand with hands raw and sore from pulling the lead line and webbing, helping the fishermen haul their catch into the boats, while they in turn helped me pick out the “trash” – the cowfish, batfish, sharks, electric rays, sea hares, and jellyfish that I needed for specimens.
Then it was back to my house trailer in Carrabelle with my specimens. I had to identify the animals and develop skills in preserving them. I spent hours anesthetizing sea anemones in preserving trays. Each problem was unique, and each had to be solved. How could I keep a brittle starfish from breaking off its limbs? What was the ideal way of preserving the delicate comb jellyfish could they be shipped to Chicago and get there alive? This education was seldom smooth sailing. If the shrimp boats were not running I went skin diving for specimens – or beachcombing, but if the tides were too high, I had to wait two weeks for the right low tide. Sometimes it rained for a month, and then I was as much out of work as any fisherman. Some of the animals, like the comb jellies, were unpredictable; I never knew when I would see them come twirling, shimmering, and spinning into the bay again.”
After six months of this happy life, I began to feel a gnawing discontent. I knew I did not want to be a fisherman, nor did I want to be a mere peddler of specimens. I still had a craving for books and knowledge, and I dreamed of becoming an important aid to scientific researchers and educators. By combing the beaches and by observation I learned something about the natural history of the intertidal animals, and with the books that I had been reading, I felt that there was something I had to offer to science after all.
Eventually I gave up my carefree life as larger and more important orders came in for live specimens. When I had saved up enough money I made a small down payment on an old army barracks. It had many failings – the floor sagged, the roof leaked, the shower was broken, and you had to be careful going into the bathroom; one heavy step and you would go through to the ground. But it had the advantage of being within my means and on easy terms. Also it was on the Gulf and I could buy specimens from the local crabbers. And I was in love with the landscape, because instead of the usual motels that bordered Florida’s beaches this was practically virginal land. The town of Panacea had never been cleared for civilization. The bay was bordered by tall, tall pine trees, massive branching water oaks heavy with drooping strands of Spanish moss, and ancient cypress swamps with big old alligators. I had been supplying specimens under my own name, but with the purchase of real estate – never mind how shabby it looked; I had dreams of making it look important and significant – I called myself a company. But the company was only earning enough to keep itself going. And as businessmen know, all my earnings went back into the building, equipment, and supplies. Little by little I made my barracks livable and converted it into a rather primitive laboratory. As more orders came in, I repaired the roof and had shelves, sinks, and laboratory tables installed.”
And thus began Gulf Specimen Marine Lab
