Well wishers kept arriving Friday, Feb. 17, to Jack Rudloe’s 80th birthday celebration at Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea. Guests had a chance to enjoy live music, hors d’oeuvres, and relax, watching the aquarium tanks full of sea life.
Rudloe established Gulf Specimen in 1963. The nonprofit organization provides marine life to schools and research laboratories, studies endangered species, and conducts research in mariculture. It also is very active in sea turtle rescue and rehabilitation, holding small celebrations every time one recuperates enough to be able to return to the Gulf waters where it belongs.
One of the guests, Dr. Janie Wulff, a biology professor at FSU, called Gulf Specimen a national treasure and a magical place. She recalled working at a university in New England and the excitement she felt when marine specimens for her classes would arrive. Back then, she had no idea where Panacea was. Now, she sometimes brings groups of students to the lab, when the curriculum calls for it.
Rudloe recalled walking up to Wulff one day to find her on the ground, lying beside one of the life-size shark models on the grounds of the lab.
Wulff said she was doing it in preparation for field research that involved snorkeling with the potential of meeting a shark. She was practicing being calm next to the shark to desensitize herself for any real-world encounters.
In addition to exploring the aquariums, talks and exhibits, guests also had the chance to enjoy food, beverages, and live music from popular musical duo Hot Tamale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.