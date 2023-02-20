The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is accepting applications for membership on its Coastal Migratory Pelagics Advisory Panel.
Advisory Panels are comprised of individuals who are knowledgeable and interested in the conservation and management of the fishery resources, or who are engaged in the harvest of Gulf of Mexico managed species. Membership provides individuals with an opportunity to become more directly involved in the management process by making formal recommendations to decision makers.
Advisory Panel members are appointed by the Council and serve a three-year term. Advisory Panel members generally meet once or twice per year and are compensated for travel expenses. No person may serve on more than two Advisory Panels at any one time. However, membership on an Ad Hoc Advisory Panel does not count toward this limitation.
If you are currently a member of the Coastal Migratory Pelagics Advisory Panel you must re-apply to be considered for continued membership.
To apply for the Coastal Migratory Advisory Panel, complete this an application online at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScWc IVRfOr9CaPf4qPZpPL_zv PWa6lviRV9Yz0wUd5Ac 03iaw/viewform/.
Applications must be received by noon March 10 for consideration by the Council during its April meeting. Selected applicants will be subject to background checks for federal fishing violations after the April meeting and final selections will be confirmed at the June Council meeting. All applicants will be notified of their application status immediately following the June Council meeting.
For information, email gulfcouncil@gulfcouncil.org or call the Council office at 813-348-1630.
