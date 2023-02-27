The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council will host a virtual meeting of its Law Enforcement Technical Committee (LETC) in conjunction with the Gulf States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Law Enforcement Committee (LEC). The meeting starts at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, with a closed session to review nominations for the 2022 Law Enforcement Officer or Team of the Year Award.
The meeting will convene publicly from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Items to be covered include:
The Southeast For-Hire Electronic Reporting Program update regarding modification of for-hire vessel trip declaration requirements.
Potential changes to Reef Fish harvest restrictions including gray triggerfish commercial trip limit, greater amberjack management measures, and gag grouper recreational fishing season.
Council SOPPs regarding fishing violations (update).
Update on mangrove snapper profile preparations and Gulf State Marine Fishery Commission publications.
State report highlights from Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, U.S. Coast Guard, NOAA Office of Law Enforcement, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Agenda, meeting materials, and information on registration can be found at: https://gulfcouncil.org/meetings/technical /jt-lec-letc-meeting_mar-2023/.
