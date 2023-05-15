In an exciting display of enthusiasm and anticipation, a groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday, May 12, to mark the beginning of an ambitious project – the construction of the revamped golf course that was once called “Wildwood.” The event brought together golf enthusiasts, community members, and dignitaries to celebrate the birth of “Wakulla Sands,” a course that promises to become a prominent fixture in Wakulla County.
With the gentle hum of excitement in the air, the ceremony commenced with a warm welcome from County Administrator David Edwards. Edwards expressed gratitude to the attendees for their support and shared the vision of creating a golfing haven that combines natural beauty and challenging fairways, while also doubling as a location to distribute reclaimed water back into the aquifer.
“This one [golf course] is not only special because it’s in Wakulla County, but this one is different because it’s as environmentally friendly as it gets. This is a very unique golf course and treatment facility that is one of a kind in this area. I don’t know of any others that combine rapid infiltration basins with their golf course – I think there’s one in Hillsborough County that maybe does the same thing, but we’re one of the very few in the state that I know of.”
The groundbreaking moment itself was marked by a ceremonial shovel plunge, symbolizing the official commencement of construction. The gesture represented the collective aspirations and hopes associated with the upcoming golf course.
“We want this golf course to be a home for our young people and our team. They are the future of this game,” said Edwards. He informed the crowd of updates, stating the grass is scheduled to be laid in July. The plan is to allow the grass to grow in and have the course open this time in 2024.
On a table laid a visual poster showcasing the course layout, highlighting the new unique features, and giving a glimpse into what awaits golfers in the near future. From pristine fairways snaking through pits of sand, to strategically placed ponds, every aspect of the design appeared to excite those in attendance.
With the groundbreaking ceremony successfully concluded, construction crews will transform the vision into a tangible reality. Wakulla golf enthusiasts eagerly await the day when they can tee off on this sandy course, ready to challenge their skills while reveling in the beauty of the surroundings.
