Great to speak to AVID students at RMS

It was a great day at Riversprings Middle School. I was invited to be a guest speaker on Nov. 30 for the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade AVID classes.
I shared a little bit about my role with The Wakulla News and then discussed the history of AVID in Wakulla County. AVID – Advancement Via Individual Determination – started in three classrooms (a class at each middle school and one at Wakulla High School) in 2009.
The students were engaged and asked excellent questions about what to expect in high school and college, scholarships, applications, community service, and how to prepare themselves for the careers they want. We talked through how the daily activities they are doing in AVID now will help them build stronger academic habits they will use in future years and the importance of learning to work well with others. I was able to share how, years later, I still talk to an AVID grad almost every single day and what those students went on to accomplish.
When they told me we were going to Mr. Carney’s room for one of the classes, it didn’t register that it would be Dy’Juan Carney, a Class of 2015 AVID grad.
I’ve never been introduced as “The GOAT” before, but the kids loved it. I truly appreciate working for a company that supports community involvement and the importance of giving back.
