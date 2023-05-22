A graphic novel, “Little Rock Nine,” has been reviewed by Wakulla County School District administrators and taken out of Wakulla elementary schools. The initial review was prompted by a concerned parent of a third-grade student at Riversink Elementary.
The District determined the graphic novel was not age appropriate due to profanity and the utilization of the N-word. When shopping for the graphic novel on Amazon, the product details show the book was written for readers 8 to 12 years old, and for grades three through seven.
Assistant Superintendent Sunny Chancy said, “In accordance with Florida Statutes, and Wakulla School Board Policy, concerns regarding curriculum from parents and community members are appropriately reviewed. The outcome of the review for the book in question was the recommendation to move the book from elementary school to a grade level deemed more appropriate. This does not constitute a ban, as WCSB students will still have the opportunity to read the book during their K-12 experience.”
The graphic novel is about nine students experiencing integration at Central High School, in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1957.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.