Grace Marie Russell, beloved daughter of Melissa and John Russell, was born January 7, 2010, in Kennesaw, Ga. Born weeks early, she came into this world with a tenacity for life. It came as no surprise that this tiny gal grew into an Adventurous Texan who went nowhere without her cowgirl boots. She had a beautiful smile, infectious laugh, quick wit, and strong sense of humor. Grace had a Texas size heart as well as personality. She passed away peacefully with her parents by her side on November 2, 2022.
Grace spent the first ten years of her life in Panacea, Florida. She attended Medart Elementary School Crawfordville, Florida, until enrolling in the St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Home School program in the fourth grade. Grace also attended the Performing Arts School, Making Light Productions in Tallahassee. She accomplished much during her twelve long years with us. She was a member of Girl Scout Troop 178 for six years, where she held the honor of being top cookie seller, as well as earning her Bronze Award. Grace enjoyed every adventure the Girl Scouts provided, as well as all the wonderful lasting relationships she formed while being a Girl Scout. While living in Florida, Grace passionately served the community in various ways. She was an altar server at St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church, having the great honor of serving for Bishop William Wack. An animal lover, Grace, freely volunteered at the Wakulla Animal Shelter, helping to socialize dogs to find their forever human. She also belonged to the Wakulla County 4H, participating in the Walking Club, as well as Archery. In the summer of 2015, Grace and her family began to spend summers and holidays at Possum Kingdom Lake, Texas until permanently moving there in the summer of 2021. Grace absolutely fell in love with Texas, and this became her adopted hometown. This is where she was at peace, although she did miss her Florida friends deeply.
Grace attended Camp Grady Spruce for the past five summers, especially enjoying riding the horses, feeding the goats and the potbelly pig, Reba. Grace had a way with the mini pony Poncho, although Poncho is not a fan of kids! Oh boy, did he love Grace! Her love of life led Grace back to the Stephens County 4H Club, where she participated in the after-school club, focusing on cooking, sewing, and photography. This club allowed Grace to continue to flourish where she was most passionate! Grace enjoyed making homemade pizza with her grandmother! As early as 6 years old, Grace began designing her own costumes as well as clothes. Once introduced to the sewing machine, this opened so many more creative options for her! Grace shared a love of photography with her father, her favorite subjects were nature, and, of course, animals. Grace placed 1st in the Nature Category as well as the Food Category in the Stephens County 4H photography contest. Grace attended St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Graford, TX and Sunday School at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Mineral Wells, TX.
Grace absolutely loved being outdoors, whether it be in the water (pool, ocean, lake), swinging on her swing listening to music, riding her bike or golf cart, or just sitting outside taking in nature.
Sorrowfully missed by all who knew her, especially her parents, John Kenneth Russell Sr., and Melissa Budzina Russell, sister, Tory Jane Russell, brother, John Kenneth Russell Jr., Grandparents, Linda Russell, Stephan Budzina, and Melody Budzina, Uncle Kevin (Jennifer) Russell, Aunts, Stacey (Hunter and Colten) Denson, Megan (Keith) (Kaleb) Jessey, and Stephanie (Alisa and Alexander) Chetraru, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and friends that became family. Grace was preceded in death by her Grandfather John (Jack) William Russell and her Uncle Anthony (Tony) Stephan Budzina.
Many adjectives come to mind describing our sweet Grace, but only one is befitting … Unique. She was a bright light in this dark world. As George Strait would say, “she will leave you with a smile.” Grace excelled in many ways, English class with her Ma Ma, flying airplanes with her father and brother, voraciously reading, and as some would say a true animal whisperer when she tamed her feral cat, Marshmallow. Love of reading introduced her to St. Bernadette who became her patron saint. Our sweet Grace has received her wings and is flying with the Angels.
A Rosary will be said for the repose of Grace’s soul Wednesday November 9 at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Graford, Tx at 6:00 pm.
Funeral Mass Thursday November 10 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Mineral Wells, Tx at 11:30 am.
Burial to follow at Pickwick- McAdams Cemetery Graford, Tx.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to be made to the following charities in Grace’s name:
Cook Children’s Hospital Ft. Worth
Ronald McDonald House Ft. Worth
Friends of the Mineral Wells Animal Shelter
Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at bcb funeralhome.com.
